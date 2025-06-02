Japan's 'Single Tax' arrives in 2026! Charges the childless and gives 19,800 yen to families!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, we discuss the controversial 'single tax' proposal in Japan, which will charge single individuals without children starting in 2026. We explore the impacts of this law and what it really means for society. Share your thoughts in the comments and spread the word to see what others think about this issue. Don’t forget to like and subscribe for more videos like this!