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FANATICAL SACRIFICE
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14 views • July 21, 2020
The famous love passage in 1 Corinthians 13 teaches that we can have faith to move mountains, give our bodies to be burned, or give away our possessions to feed the poor, but without love it means nothing. Without this key ingredient, good works won't save you!
Have you become dry spiritually? Do you want to know how to please God? This video reveals how the key to spiritual success is less about actions than about attitude: our love and sacrifice need to go hand in hand.
Have you become dry spiritually? Do you want to know how to please God? This video reveals how the key to spiritual success is less about actions than about attitude: our love and sacrifice need to go hand in hand.
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