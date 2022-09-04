Large WW2 NAZI Collection Found in Ukraine.

The police searched the home of a convinced Nazi from the Skadovsky municipal district





◾️On September 3, 2022, in the course of activities to identify persons who may be involved in sabotage, reconnaissance and subversive activities, police officers inspected the house of a resident of the village. Lazurnoye of the Skadovsky municipal district of K., born in 1971

A large number of clothes, uniforms and items containing Nazi symbols, a German MP-41 assault rifle, 2 F-1 grenades, military boxes, boxes, tubes, a machine gun from a Maxim machine gun were found.

It was established that K. is a convinced Nazi, promoted extremist and Nazi ideas among the population, defiantly rode a German motorcycle around the village in the form of a soldier of the III Reich; held photo shoots with objects containing the Nazi swastika, took part in the illegal circulation of weapons, including captured ones.

Further verification is underway, the whereabouts of K.