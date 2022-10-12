Google Opposes Trudeau Government’s Surveillance of Free Speech

https://gnews.org/articles/t53493598
According to a recent True North report, in response to the Trudeau government’s Bill C-11 that attempts to control free speech on social media, technology giant Google issued a warning to advise Canadians to understand and resist the bill
