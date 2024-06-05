Praise for Japan Action from WCH in Geneva

日本語 in Japanese and English

On May 31 2024 250,000 people came to protest against the WHO and the IHR. A record turnout for Japan. They chanted to withdraw from the WHO and to stop the vaccines that have killed at least 60,000 people in Japan.

WCH participants in Geneva and Dr. Bhakti voiced their support and encouragement for Japan speaking out against the WHO's control of humanity's health, and for joining the worldwide movement against global control.