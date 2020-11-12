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Amyloidosis" Treatment Options for Familial (ATTR) Type
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39 views • November 12, 2020
This is a short video because there is not a lot that the pharmaceutical industry wants you to talk about as a healthcare provider regarding these medications. They want to keep everything very tight-lipped for reasons I am not aware of, because only medical providers are the ones they want to learn about their products. I find that odd. To better understand the content there are two medical terminology terms I will cover to enhance your understanding.
neuropathy - "neuro" means "nerves" and "pathy" means "disease of."
cardiomyopathy - "cardio" means "heart" and "myo" means "muscle" with "pathy" meaning "disease of."
With the understanding of these two terms, this should make more sense to you now when it comes to the medication slides.
Please remember to "like" and "subscribe" if you learn something.
neuropathy - "neuro" means "nerves" and "pathy" means "disease of."
cardiomyopathy - "cardio" means "heart" and "myo" means "muscle" with "pathy" meaning "disease of."
With the understanding of these two terms, this should make more sense to you now when it comes to the medication slides.
Please remember to "like" and "subscribe" if you learn something.
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