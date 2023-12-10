Create New Account
PRNEWSWIRE INSIDER EXPLAINS PROPAGANDA AND THE VNR
Crrow777 Radio
Published 17 hours ago

After this episode there should be little doubt in any mind what news is, where is comes from and what it is designed to do. It comes from the top of a hierarchy and it is designed to sway public opinion… or in a word – PROGRAMMING. It is what it is and that is all that it is.

