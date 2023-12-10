PRNEWSWIRE INSIDER EXPLAINS PROPAGANDA AND THE VNR

After this episode there should be little doubt in any mind what news is, where is comes from and what it is designed to do. It comes from the top of a hierarchy and it is designed to sway public opinion… or in a word – PROGRAMMING. It is what it is and that is all that it is.
