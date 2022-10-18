X22 FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2901a - The People Are Hitting The Economic Precipice, The People Will Shift The Economy

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X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2901a - Oct 17, 2022
The People Are Hitting The Economic Precipice, The People Will Shift The EconomyThe people are hitting the economic precipice, the protests are now starting. The economy is as disaster and the people of this country say that this is their main concern. Mastercard is now going to allow Bitcoin, the transition is happening right in front of everyone's eyes.
ll source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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