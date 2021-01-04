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#AlexJones HR4: The Calm Before the Storm - DC Braces For More Than 3 Mil People Invading The Swamp
The Resistance 1776
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23 views • January 04, 2021
The Alex Jones Show (Hour 4) -Commercial Free - 1-4-21
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Secret Service sources tell Infowars that travel industry metrics indicate between 2 and 4 million people are beginning to now enter DC. Are you heading to DC? Or are you already there? This week is a historic event in the US that hasn’t been experienced since 1776

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