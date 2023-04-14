Quo Vadis





April 13, 2023





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for April 12, 2023.





Dear children:





WITH MY LOVE I COME TO GIVE YOU MY MERCY AT THIS MOMENT.





They have lived the Commemoration of My Passion, Death and Resurrection and have made their way to the path of My Mercy.





I AM THE INFINITE MERCY, although this does not give them the right to think that My Love is not Justice at the same time, otherwise I would be an unjust judge.





Listening only to My infinite Mercy fills the heart with joy, but it is time for them to have clarity that there is good and there is evil and because of this I am a Just Judge.





If I told you only about My Mercy, I wouldn't love you with Eternal Love.





IT IS IN EACH OF YOU TO CHANGE, TO TRANSFORM, TO REPENT AND TO CRY MY MERCY.





I don't make differences to pour out My Mercy for all humanity.





All My children have My Forgiveness and My Mercy in front of them.





To do this, they must be willing to change their actions and actions, their way of looking at their neighbor and their dealings with their brother.





The souls who are preparing to recognize their sins, their mistakes coming from the human ego and make a firm purpose of amendment, I listen to them immediately and My Legions of Angels will protect them so that they enter My Divine Mercy.





I call my children to excel in the spirit so that they delve into the Gifts and Virtues that the Holy Spirit gives them if they are creatures with a renewed spirit.





The inexhaustible source of My Mercy is love and so I want them to be: love so that they help the great suffering of humanity by being sensible.





Those of My children who think that I cannot be a Just Judge are those who continue to make use of free will, despite knowing the Law of God.





Dear children of My Heart, pray, I call you to be love, to forgive and to give love.





Dear children, pray for humanity, pray, pray with the testimony.





Dear children:





I want them to bring me the human ego so that I can mold it into My Love.





I want you to mortify the human will and deliver it on My Cross of glory and majesty.





I bless you and I love you.





Your Jesus.





The following commentary comes from Luz de Maria:





Brothers, Our Lord Jesus Christ asks us to take our human ego to Him and allow Him to be polished by Him.





What we do to get closer to Divine Mercy is the greatest blessing and opportunity that human creatures have.





Let's remember:





The following message comes from OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST

on January 13, 2016:





Children, I will welcome all those who come to Me with a contrite and humiliated heart.





Hence the urgency of My constant Messages, alerting you about the events of this generation, so that you repent and enter into My Love and My Mercy through the love with which you look at me.





The following message comes from OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST

from February 4, 2016.





I do not close My Mercy to My children who repent, to those who seek to get out of sin and cry out to return to the path of Salvation.





My Kingdom has no end, it is before you to enter My House and remain in constant act of fusion with Me, giving you and giving me to be My living testimonies on Earth.





Amen.





