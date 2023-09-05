Destruction of an AFU French CAESAR SPG

This video of the destruction of a French CAESAR SPG is quite funny.
After being detected, the vehicle starts to flee while the Lancet chases it.
It manages to dodge the Lancet, but derails the vehicle.
While the medevac attends to him, a second lancet completely destroys the vehicle.
Source @Intel Slava Z
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.