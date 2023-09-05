Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Destruction of an AFU French CAESAR SPG
channel image
The Prisoner
8727 Subscribers
Shop now
187 views
Published 15 hours ago

This video of the destruction of a French CAESAR SPG is quite funny.

After being detected, the vehicle starts to flee while the Lancet chases it.

It manages to dodge the Lancet, but derails the vehicle.

While the medevac attends to him, a second lancet completely destroys the vehicle.

Source @Intel Slava Z

Keywords
afufrench caesar spg2x lancets

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket