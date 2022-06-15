© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ben Swann Truth in Media:
Pentagon FINALLY Admits, 46 U.S. Funded Bio Labs in Ukraine
After months of denials as well as claims over and over again by fact-checkers that they were fake news, the pentagon has finally admitted that the U.S. is helping fund and support bio-labs in Ukraine, and not one or two but 46. Yes, 46 bio-labs. the same biolabs that up until last week we were told over and over again did not exist.