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This Is the Common Cause of Anger #shorts
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72 views • June 06, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/WsHRlCRsUKA
Where do you think anger comes from? 💥
In this video, Joseph Warren, the host of the podcast Broken Catholic – the number one podcast on iTunes for Protestants and Catholics, talks about where most people’s anger comes from.
According to Joseph Warren, a lot of people, especially men, find themselves in situations they simply can’t control. And the frustration they feel from this, if left unaddressed, builds into anger. 🤬
How do you deal with frustrating situations? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/WsHRlCRsUKA
Where do you think anger comes from? 💥
In this video, Joseph Warren, the host of the podcast Broken Catholic – the number one podcast on iTunes for Protestants and Catholics, talks about where most people’s anger comes from.
According to Joseph Warren, a lot of people, especially men, find themselves in situations they simply can’t control. And the frustration they feel from this, if left unaddressed, builds into anger. 🤬
How do you deal with frustrating situations? Let us know in the comments.
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