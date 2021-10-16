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16 October 2021 - Honks and music at an anti-vaccine mandate protest in Providence, RI
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140 views • October 24, 2021
This protest is part of an onging serioes of protests against vaccine mandates for healthcare workers
in Rhode Island.
Location: the State House in Providence.
References
https://peakd.com/hive-109255/@borepstein/28-august-2021-vaccine-mandate-protest-in-providence
https://peakd.com/hive-109255/@borepstein/25-august-2021-protest-against-the-vaccine-mandate-for-healthcare-workers-in-providence
Social media links
Locals: https://borisepstein.locals.com/
Gab: https://gab.com/borepstein
Minds: https://www.minds.com/borepstein/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/borepstein
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borepstein/
Website
https://borisepstein.info/
Support
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in Rhode Island.
Location: the State House in Providence.
References
https://peakd.com/hive-109255/@borepstein/28-august-2021-vaccine-mandate-protest-in-providence
https://peakd.com/hive-109255/@borepstein/25-august-2021-protest-against-the-vaccine-mandate-for-healthcare-workers-in-providence
Social media links
Locals: https://borisepstein.locals.com/
Gab: https://gab.com/borepstein
Minds: https://www.minds.com/borepstein/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/borepstein
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borepstein/
Website
https://borisepstein.info/
Support
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/borepstein
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/roarofsanity
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