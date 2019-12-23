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Faith in the Face of Grief
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5 views • December 23, 2019
Grief is dealing with death; the death of a loved one, death of a dream, death of a relationship.
You don't have to try to get to acceptance on your own. YHVH knows your pain and wants to help you get through this transition.
You don't have to try to get to acceptance on your own. YHVH knows your pain and wants to help you get through this transition.
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