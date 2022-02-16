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MARTIAL LAW DECLARED IN CANADA! - They Are Preparing For The WORST! - What You Need To Know!
World Alternative Media
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37481 views • February 16, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent use by Justin Trudeau of the Emergency Powers Act to be used against peaceful protesters against medical apartheid.
As the trucker convoy protests continue to heat up in Ottawa against the destruction of body autonomy, Trudeau has enabled the Emergency Powers Act. The act can be used to bring in the military and declare martial law. They can use "any force necessary."
This is what we have been preparing for. Could it simply be fear meant to force protesters into compliance? Or are they readying for mass imprisonment of freedom loving individuals? Why are the vast majority of jabs ordered meant for the year 2024 in Canada? What are they preparing for?
Now isn't the time to sit on your hands!

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World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticssciencevaccinenwoconspiracycanadatrudeautyrannymartial lawconvoymandatevoluntaryismjabjosh sigurdsoncoronaviruscovid19covidwam
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