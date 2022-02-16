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MARTIAL LAW DECLARED IN CANADA! - They Are Preparing For The WORST! - What You Need To Know!
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37481 views • February 16, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent use by Justin Trudeau of the Emergency Powers Act to be used against peaceful protesters against medical apartheid.
As the trucker convoy protests continue to heat up in Ottawa against the destruction of body autonomy, Trudeau has enabled the Emergency Powers Act. The act can be used to bring in the military and declare martial law. They can use "any force necessary."
This is what we have been preparing for. Could it simply be fear meant to force protesters into compliance? Or are they readying for mass imprisonment of freedom loving individuals? Why are the vast majority of jabs ordered meant for the year 2024 in Canada? What are they preparing for?
Now isn't the time to sit on your hands!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2022
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN US At Anarchapulco 2022:
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OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent use by Justin Trudeau of the Emergency Powers Act to be used against peaceful protesters against medical apartheid.
As the trucker convoy protests continue to heat up in Ottawa against the destruction of body autonomy, Trudeau has enabled the Emergency Powers Act. The act can be used to bring in the military and declare martial law. They can use "any force necessary."
This is what we have been preparing for. Could it simply be fear meant to force protesters into compliance? Or are they readying for mass imprisonment of freedom loving individuals? Why are the vast majority of jabs ordered meant for the year 2024 in Canada? What are they preparing for?
Now isn't the time to sit on your hands!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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