What is Coming Second Half 2022 - 01/25/2022

The Lord has given his prophets a warning for 2022, specifically for the second half of the year. What can this be? What can we expect for this time? Pastor Stan shares the latest dream given to Pastor Dana Coverstone, and we take a look at other prophecies given to God's people so that we can take heed for what is to come.01:27 - Jets Dream - Dana Coverstone11:58 - What is the “it” that is coming?13:49 - It will start the Second Half of 202217:23 - An Internal Revolution19:49 - When America will Fall22:43 - The Bear Awakes - Dumitru DudumanVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112