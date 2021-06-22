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“WE’RE PLAYING WITH FIRE HERE”
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541 views • June 22, 2021
“WE’RE PLAYING WITH FIRE HERE”
One of The Highwire’s most decorated guests, world renowned pathologist Dr. Roger Hodkinson, sits down with Del to give his unique viewpoint of the handling of #Covid19 from tyrannical lockdowns to his fears of the long term catastrophic damage from the vaccine, especially in young people.
#DrRogerHodkinson #Fauci #SpikeProtein #VaccineInjury #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: June 22, 2021
One of The Highwire’s most decorated guests, world renowned pathologist Dr. Roger Hodkinson, sits down with Del to give his unique viewpoint of the handling of #Covid19 from tyrannical lockdowns to his fears of the long term catastrophic damage from the vaccine, especially in young people.
#DrRogerHodkinson #Fauci #SpikeProtein #VaccineInjury #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: June 22, 2021
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