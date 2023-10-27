Create New Account
All Lives Matter - Gareth Icke Talks To Syrian Journalist Kevork Almassian
Published Yesterday

Gareth Icke Tonight


Oct 26, 2023


On the show this week, I’ll be joined by Kevork Almassian, a political commentator, investigative journalist and founder of the Syriana Analysis organisation.

We’ll be talking about the conflict in Gaza, and what that could mean for the wider region and indeed the world.

Shoshi Herscu is on the line from Israel. Shoshi is a journalist, author and founder of MassAwakening.org,.

We’ll be discussing what life is like now in Israel and what public opinion is like regarding the October 7th attacks,, and the hostages that are yet to be released.

That’s Gareth icke Tonight - 7pm UK, www.ickonic.com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3rvfsg-all-lives-matter-gareth-icke-talks-to-syrian-journalist-kevork-almassian.html

journalistlifeisraelwarsyriagazaattackshostagesgareth ickeall lives matterkevork almassiangareth icke tonightshoshi herscu

