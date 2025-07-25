VAX POISONED BROADCASTER DIAGNOSED WITH LEUKEMIA

July 8, 2025 - Broadcaster Mel Homer has been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia.

Broadcaster Mel Homer has been “overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support” after sharing her cancer diagnosis.

Radio station The Breeze told listeners on Wednesday that Homer - the host of The House of Wellness, which airs on Sundays - had been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia after undergoing routine blood tests last week.