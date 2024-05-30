Tunisian Esperance Fans Put on Dope Art Display in Support of Palestine
Tunisian Esperance fans organize a "TIFO" show in support of Palestine in the first leg of the African Champions League final at Hammadi Al-Aqrabi Stadium in the Tunisian city of Rades during their team's confrontation with Al-Ahly from Egypt. 2024/05/18
