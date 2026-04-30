Eric Trump's Company merges with Israeli drone manufacturer 'XTEND'

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🔥 Israeli drone manufacturer: 'Even a child can use our attack drones'
XTEND, the "AI‑powered" drone company boasts its systems are so simple that anyone — including kids — can operate them.
"We've been battle‑proven ever since we started... Three drones can be controlled by basically a soldier or a security guard that doesn't have to physically be there," co-founder Aviv Shapira said.