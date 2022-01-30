U.S. Department of State Spokesperson’s Response to Embassy & Consulate Staff Evacuation in China

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
01/27/2022 Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price responses to the evacuation of the US embassy & consulate staff in China: we have long-standing concerns regarding the PRC’s quarantine and testing policies that run counter to diplomatic privileges and immunities.