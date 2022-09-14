The Pfizer Documents 158K Adverse Events, 42K Case reports, 1.2K Fatalities in First 3 Months

The Pfizer Documents 158K Adverse Events, 42K Case reports, 1.2K Fatalities in First 3 Months. Yes, after ONLY 3 months this is the data that Pfizer finally was forced to provide the public. The VAERsS Data base now shows 1.2 million adverse events and over 30,000 deaths. And according to a Harvard study, the VAERS system is under reported by a factor of 100. This would mean there are 120 MILLION adverse events and 3 MILLION DEATHS