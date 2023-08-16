Cop Tied To Las Vegas SHOOTING Now In Charge Of Maui Fire Investigation: Is This Another Cover Up?

Stew Peters Show





August 15, 2023





Maui Police Chief John Pelletier was the Mass Shooting Commander during the Las Vegas massacre

Independent journalist and host of “Conspiracy Truths” on America Happens, Mindy Robinson is back with Stew to discuss the latest surrounding the mysterious Maui disaster.

The current police chief of Maui island is John Pelletier.

This is the same man who was the incident commander in charge of responding to the Mandalay Bay shooting in Las Vegas.

This is not a coincidence.

There are so many unanswered questions about this fire and how it broke out in the first place.

Similarly, the Las Vegas shooting still has not been fully solved as there are a plethora of unanswered questions to this day.

Is John Pelletier on the scene to cover up the truth from the American people.

A large number of rich people owned houses right next to the burned out areas and their homes are still intact.

Was this a plot for the New World Order to build smart cities to enslave the public?

We must continue to ask questions even though the elutes continue to stonewall.

