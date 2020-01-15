ION US - FM 3-39.40, FEMA CAMPS 2020-01-14

Like the video, subscribe to the ION US channel! Thanks! ~ TIMoMD.A little of the Oregon News from around the state and FM 3-39.40 (US ARMY - INTERNMENT AND RESETTLEMENT OPERATIONS ) and many other documents that establish and fund what we know as "F.E.M.A. Camps".Support Brighteonstore.com (How we get to be here)Support Infowarsstore.com (THE independent media nexus point)SHOW REFERENCE LINKS:Bowhunting, hunter safety courses coming soon for Malheur CountyGreenwood charged with murder in shooting death of woman'Yellow alert' for opioid overdoses remains in placeInvestigators seize enough fentanyl to kill 14 million people in massive drug bustClatsop Care to offer free certified nursing assistant courseBig regulatory decisions on the horizon for Jordan Cove projectFM 3-39.40 USArmy Internment/Resettlement (Direct PDF Download/View link)John Warner National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2007 (Direct PDF Download/View link)PDD 51 & NEW EXECUTIVE ORDER GIVE OBAMA DICTATOR POWEREstablishment of the Council of GovernorsNational Security and Homeland Security Presidential DirectiveUnited States federal government continuity of operationsREX 84Operation NorthwoodsDEPARTMENT OF STATE PUBLICATION 7277THE UNITED STATES PROGRAM FOR GENERAL AND COMPLETE DISARMAMENT IN A PEACEFUL WORLDExecutive Order 9066Japanese American internmentDead Wood Standing (Music)Have a great day, World!**FAIR USE**Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.**All images, audio/video clips, documents, etc used by ION US that are not created by ION US are used under the protection of FAIR USE.**