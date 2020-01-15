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ION US - FM 3-39.40, FEMA CAMPS 2020-01-14
ION US
ION US
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58 views • January 15, 2020
Like the video, subscribe to the ION US channel! Thanks! ~ TIMoMD.
A little of the Oregon News from around the state and FM 3-39.40 (US ARMY - INTERNMENT AND RESETTLEMENT OPERATIONS ) and many other documents that establish and fund what we know as "F.E.M.A. Camps".

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SHOW REFERENCE LINKS:

Bowhunting, hunter safety courses coming soon for Malheur County
https://www.argusobserver.com/news/bowhunting-hunter-safety-courses-coming-soon-for-malheur-county/article_87989b74-36fd-11ea-9edc-2f45668a5cc8.html

Greenwood charged with murder in shooting death of woman
https://www.bakercityherald.com/news/local/greenwood-charged-with-murder-in-shooting-death-of-woman/article_5ebacad2-36ef-11ea-83bc-e3d32cd43ec7.html

'Yellow alert' for opioid overdoses remains in place
https://mailtribune.com/news/top-stories/yellow-alert-for-opioid-overdoses-remains-in-place-in-jackson-county

Investigators seize enough fentanyl to kill 14 million people in massive drug bust
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/fentanyl-drug-bust-investigators-seize-enough-fentanyl-to-kill-14-million-people-in-massive-bust/

Clatsop Care to offer free certified nursing assistant course
https://www.dailyastorian.com/news/local/clatsop-care-to-offer-free-certified-nursing-assistant-course/article_30f81486-363d-11ea-b178-2b3c08e17ce8.html

Big regulatory decisions on the horizon for Jordan Cove project
https://theworldlink.com/news/local/big-regulatory-decisions-on-the-horizon-for-jordan-cove-project/article_f7eb9fc4-bf22-57f7-a1f7-1e12891a210e.html

FM 3-39.40 USArmy Internment/Resettlement (Direct PDF Download/View link)
https://info.publicintelligence.net/USArmy-InternmentResettlement.pdf

John Warner National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2007 (Direct PDF Download/View link)
https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/BILLS-109hr5122enr/pdf/BILLS-109hr5122enr.pdf

PDD 51 & NEW EXECUTIVE ORDER GIVE OBAMA DICTATOR POWER
https://www.infowars.com/pdd-51-new-executive-order-give-obama-dictator-power/

Establishment of the Council of Governors
https://www.nga.org/cog/

National Security and Homeland Security Presidential Directive
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Security_and_Homeland_Security_Presidential_Directive

United States federal government continuity of operations
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_federal_government_continuity_of_operations

REX 84
http://lookintoit.org/REX-84.html
&
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rex_84

Operation Northwoods
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Northwoods

DEPARTMENT OF STATE PUBLICATION 7277
THE UNITED STATES PROGRAM FOR GENERAL AND COMPLETE DISARMAMENT IN A PEACEFUL WORLD

Executive Order 9066
Japanese American internment
https://www.britannica.com/topic/Executive-Order-9066

Dead Wood Standing (Music)
https://www.reverbnation.com/deadwoodstanding

Have a great day, World!

**FAIR USE**

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Keywords
environmentregulationsfemafentanylopioidngaoperation northwoodsrex 84cogus army7277politics and current eventsgreenwoodfederal emergency management agencypdd 51ppd 40national governors associationcoop9066fm 3 39 40
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