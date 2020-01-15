© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ION US - FM 3-39.40, FEMA CAMPS 2020-01-14
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • January 15, 2020
Like the video, subscribe to the ION US channel! Thanks! ~ TIMoMD.
A little of the Oregon News from around the state and FM 3-39.40 (US ARMY - INTERNMENT AND RESETTLEMENT OPERATIONS ) and many other documents that establish and fund what we know as "F.E.M.A. Camps".
Support Brighteonstore.com (How we get to be here)
Support Infowarsstore.com (THE independent media nexus point)
SHOW REFERENCE LINKS:
Bowhunting, hunter safety courses coming soon for Malheur County
https://www.argusobserver.com/news/bowhunting-hunter-safety-courses-coming-soon-for-malheur-county/article_87989b74-36fd-11ea-9edc-2f45668a5cc8.html
Greenwood charged with murder in shooting death of woman
https://www.bakercityherald.com/news/local/greenwood-charged-with-murder-in-shooting-death-of-woman/article_5ebacad2-36ef-11ea-83bc-e3d32cd43ec7.html
'Yellow alert' for opioid overdoses remains in place
https://mailtribune.com/news/top-stories/yellow-alert-for-opioid-overdoses-remains-in-place-in-jackson-county
Investigators seize enough fentanyl to kill 14 million people in massive drug bust
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/fentanyl-drug-bust-investigators-seize-enough-fentanyl-to-kill-14-million-people-in-massive-bust/
Clatsop Care to offer free certified nursing assistant course
https://www.dailyastorian.com/news/local/clatsop-care-to-offer-free-certified-nursing-assistant-course/article_30f81486-363d-11ea-b178-2b3c08e17ce8.html
Big regulatory decisions on the horizon for Jordan Cove project
https://theworldlink.com/news/local/big-regulatory-decisions-on-the-horizon-for-jordan-cove-project/article_f7eb9fc4-bf22-57f7-a1f7-1e12891a210e.html
FM 3-39.40 USArmy Internment/Resettlement (Direct PDF Download/View link)
https://info.publicintelligence.net/USArmy-InternmentResettlement.pdf
John Warner National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2007 (Direct PDF Download/View link)
https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/BILLS-109hr5122enr/pdf/BILLS-109hr5122enr.pdf
PDD 51 & NEW EXECUTIVE ORDER GIVE OBAMA DICTATOR POWER
https://www.infowars.com/pdd-51-new-executive-order-give-obama-dictator-power/
Establishment of the Council of Governors
https://www.nga.org/cog/
National Security and Homeland Security Presidential Directive
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Security_and_Homeland_Security_Presidential_Directive
United States federal government continuity of operations
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_federal_government_continuity_of_operations
REX 84
http://lookintoit.org/REX-84.html
&
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rex_84
Operation Northwoods
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Northwoods
DEPARTMENT OF STATE PUBLICATION 7277
THE UNITED STATES PROGRAM FOR GENERAL AND COMPLETE DISARMAMENT IN A PEACEFUL WORLD
Executive Order 9066
Japanese American internment
https://www.britannica.com/topic/Executive-Order-9066
Dead Wood Standing (Music)
https://www.reverbnation.com/deadwoodstanding
Have a great day, World!
**FAIR USE**
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
**All images, audio/video clips, documents, etc used by ION US that are not created by ION US are used under the protection of FAIR USE.**
A little of the Oregon News from around the state and FM 3-39.40 (US ARMY - INTERNMENT AND RESETTLEMENT OPERATIONS ) and many other documents that establish and fund what we know as "F.E.M.A. Camps".
Support Brighteonstore.com (How we get to be here)
Support Infowarsstore.com (THE independent media nexus point)
SHOW REFERENCE LINKS:
Bowhunting, hunter safety courses coming soon for Malheur County
https://www.argusobserver.com/news/bowhunting-hunter-safety-courses-coming-soon-for-malheur-county/article_87989b74-36fd-11ea-9edc-2f45668a5cc8.html
Greenwood charged with murder in shooting death of woman
https://www.bakercityherald.com/news/local/greenwood-charged-with-murder-in-shooting-death-of-woman/article_5ebacad2-36ef-11ea-83bc-e3d32cd43ec7.html
'Yellow alert' for opioid overdoses remains in place
https://mailtribune.com/news/top-stories/yellow-alert-for-opioid-overdoses-remains-in-place-in-jackson-county
Investigators seize enough fentanyl to kill 14 million people in massive drug bust
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/fentanyl-drug-bust-investigators-seize-enough-fentanyl-to-kill-14-million-people-in-massive-bust/
Clatsop Care to offer free certified nursing assistant course
https://www.dailyastorian.com/news/local/clatsop-care-to-offer-free-certified-nursing-assistant-course/article_30f81486-363d-11ea-b178-2b3c08e17ce8.html
Big regulatory decisions on the horizon for Jordan Cove project
https://theworldlink.com/news/local/big-regulatory-decisions-on-the-horizon-for-jordan-cove-project/article_f7eb9fc4-bf22-57f7-a1f7-1e12891a210e.html
FM 3-39.40 USArmy Internment/Resettlement (Direct PDF Download/View link)
https://info.publicintelligence.net/USArmy-InternmentResettlement.pdf
John Warner National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2007 (Direct PDF Download/View link)
https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/BILLS-109hr5122enr/pdf/BILLS-109hr5122enr.pdf
PDD 51 & NEW EXECUTIVE ORDER GIVE OBAMA DICTATOR POWER
https://www.infowars.com/pdd-51-new-executive-order-give-obama-dictator-power/
Establishment of the Council of Governors
https://www.nga.org/cog/
National Security and Homeland Security Presidential Directive
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Security_and_Homeland_Security_Presidential_Directive
United States federal government continuity of operations
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_federal_government_continuity_of_operations
REX 84
http://lookintoit.org/REX-84.html
&
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rex_84
Operation Northwoods
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Northwoods
DEPARTMENT OF STATE PUBLICATION 7277
THE UNITED STATES PROGRAM FOR GENERAL AND COMPLETE DISARMAMENT IN A PEACEFUL WORLD
Executive Order 9066
Japanese American internment
https://www.britannica.com/topic/Executive-Order-9066
Dead Wood Standing (Music)
https://www.reverbnation.com/deadwoodstanding
Have a great day, World!
**FAIR USE**
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
**All images, audio/video clips, documents, etc used by ION US that are not created by ION US are used under the protection of FAIR USE.**
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.