The 51st Battalion of Some jEEW Brigade Gets a Surprise Wake Up Call from Hezbollah





Scenes from the operation targeting the Islamic Resistance’s command headquarters and the positioning of forces of the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade in the Israeli enemy army in the Al-Manara settlement in northern occupied Palestine. 2024/04/27









PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #CeaseFireNOW, #FreePalestine, Scenes, Palestine, Al-Manara, Islamic Resistance, battle, settlements, Base, Site, Israel, infantry, military, soldier, freedom, fighters, Zionists, Jews, IDF, IGF, IOF, Hezbollah, Golani Brigade,