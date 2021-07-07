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Manual de instalación de manta térmica anti-insectos INVERNAVELO®
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0 view • July 07, 2021
Instalación de manta térmica de INVERNAVELO® para el forzado de cultivos de hortalizas. Esta tela anti-heladas también sirve para proteger las plántulas y plantas de los efectos del viento y de virosis transmitida por insectos. Este tipo de cubierta flotante de la familia de productos HORTOMALLAS® permite adelantar las cosechas semanas antes de otros agricultores de la misma zona posibilitando la venta a precios mas altos.
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