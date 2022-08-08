Biden's Clown World #14: Economy, Part3 - August 8, 2022

'Biden's Clown World' In 3-Minutes. Documenting events via headlines - short reminders of the current status of the nation, 2022.

The Democrats' idiocracy, which is always a 3-ring circus of corruption, incompetence & power lust. The end result is an increasing societal disorder & culture breakdown of misery - aka 'Biden's Clown World'. (Feel free to share with those needing a reminder of the insanity of Biden and the Democrats.)

Snapshot headline evidence of why Democrats do not deserve to be placed into legislative or bureaucracy authority positions whether at the Federal, State & Local levels.

Headlines grabbed from articles from August 7 and prior recent dates in 2022. Music: Beethoven, Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 61 - I. Allegro ma non troppo, www.musopen.org; Link to Clown World#13 video's memes: https://www.powerlineblog.com (every Saturday) ; Front & last meme: https://politicallyincorrecthumor.com/meme-galleries/mainstream-media-meme-gallery/; Desktop Wallpapers from DuckDuckGo (Free to use & share commercially license):

Links to all headlines:

https://thepostmillennial.com/white-house-admits-inflation-reduction-act-will-barely-have-an-impact

https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2022/08/03/cbo-says-manchin-schumer-climate-and-spending-bill-grows-deficit-for-first-five-years/

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2022/08/02/joe-manchin-sold-his-soul-for-a-west-virginia-pipeline-n1617635

https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2022/08/04/breitbart-business-digest-turning-manchin-climate-and-tax-bill-into-build-back-china-act/

https://www.theepochtimes.com/export-import-bank-billions-meant-for-us-small-business-going-to-china-russia-other-corrupt-regimes_4641920.html

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/03/democrats-latest-plan-target-middle-class-americans-with-irs-audits-keep-billionaire-loopholes-open/

https://nypost.com/2022/08/05/the-inflation-reduction-act-would-double-irs-agents-and-audits-but-superrich-arent-real-targets/

https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-irs-is-about-to-go-beast-mode-chuck-schumer-joe-manchin-audit-taxes-middle-class-joe-biden-11659477320

https://freebeacon.com/policy/dems-poised-to-make-irs-larger-than-pentagon-state-department-fbi-and-border-patrol-combined/

https://justthenews.com/nation/states/center-square/analysis-inflation-reduction-act-would-increase-taxes-nearly-all

https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/amazon-cuts-100000-employees-workforce-single-quarter

https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2022/07/31/hershey-warns-potential-halloween-candy-shortage-supply-chain-woes/

https://nypost.com/2022/07/30/spam-goes-on-lockdown-due-to-inflation/

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-job-openings-plunge-to-nine-month-low-as-labor-demand-eases_4637917.html

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-home-prices-cooled-at-a-record-pace-in-june_4635657.html

https://nypost.com/2022/08/03/parents-continue-desperate-search-for-baby-formula-as-crisis-continues/

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/walmart-lays-hundreds-corporate-workers

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-household-credit-card-debt-up-13-percent-as-cost-of-living-surges-report_4640150.html

https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2022/08/a_desperate_regimes_hollow_claims_at_the_gas_pump.html

https://www.axios.com/2022/08/05/inflation-school-supplies-savings-tips

https://www.foxnews.com/media/new-jersey-food-bank-shuts-doors-running-out-food-supplies-heartbreaking

https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/business/jeffrey-clark/2022/08/02/absolutely-orwellian-facebook-censors-economist-correctly

https://thepostmillennial.com/joe-rogan-says-weasels-in-biden-admin-are-gaslighting-americans-by-changing-definition-of-recession

https://pluralist.com/paul-krugman-blames-media-failing-for-americans-believing-bidens-economy-is-a-dumpster-fire-opinion/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/new-poll-finds-voters-blame-biden-democrats-running-economy-ground/



