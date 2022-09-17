Create New Account
5G Grenfell Tower SMART meter cover up the murders
34 views
channel image
FalconsCAFE Sharing is caring
Published 2 months ago |

Mirror. Source
5G GRENFELL TOWER SMART METER COVER UP THE MURDERS https://is.gd/TmJtoL


Quote: "SOMEONE NEEDS TO TAKE THE BLAME SO LETS BLAME THE FIRE BRIGADE - GIVE THE CROWD A SCALP - JUST MAKE SURE THEY DON'T KNOW ABOUT THE 5G SMART METER TEST."

-

5G: Health risks, surveillance and bioweaponry - Lena Pu, Sept 2019 https://is.gd/YxYcjm


Google { exeter university barcelona madrid breast prostate cancer led street lights https://is.gd/nSwnou }


The 5G show with Lee Garrett & Mark Steele, 14th Oct 2019 https://is.gd/v7EPMA


PG&E and SMART meters to blame for California fires? https://is.gd/loaFHp


The truth about Extinction Rebellion https://is.gd/6Lwvna


5G Cover up and trolling is child abuse and torture https://is.gd/IdIY1C


5G Apocalypse London Mark Steele https://is.gd/fJtG4C


5G soft kill scanning radar weapon system shown here https://is.gd/7vlgsV


Paradise Lost; The Great California Fire Chronicles ~NEW FREE Book~ https://is.gd/XwuGmK


Climate change lies exposed Jones & Co June 18, 2019 https://is.gd/ANeGEU


Carbon Dioxide revealed as the “Miracle Molecule of Life” for re-greening the planet https://is.gd/r8TWAP


Connection between spraying our skies with heavy metals, chemtrails, and 5G technology https://is.gd/FAEC86


5G Kill Grid: More Groundwork Being Laid For The Military’s Ultimate Weapon! https://is.gd/d8a8s0


The SMART technology and draw backs for health, Mark Steele, TradCatKnight https://is.gd/PQCTxC


A deeper understanding of 5G - Mark Steele, part 2 https://is.gd/09qPWN


5G The main stream and your government are lying https://is.gd/ocozXw


Paradise Lost # 2 @ ~ 50,000 missing & murdered ??? ~ This was genocide https://is.gd/zwhNZ4


5G apocalypse LED street light weapons hardware exposed https://is.gd/2JQV8g


5G The crime in Gateshead - This is a must watch ! - Everyone must share ! https://is.gd/JmB4BO


5G Damages trees Fact but its not here for that https://is.gd/1tZ3Cz


David Noakes on the history of the EU Awake & Aware holidays https://is.gd/5Wqhc5


Newsbreak 37: David Noakes Addresses the Falsehoods Published by the MHRA https://is.gd/dPJAN9


“GcMAF CURES CANCER – Let’s get it in our hospitals now!” https://is.gd/xDQ6cd


Persecution by the socio psychopathic corporatist state https://is.gd/aS1lhq


Check domains http://gcmaf.se & https://www.gcmafplus.com/


AV10 - GcMAF, Big Pharma & The Persecution of David Noakes & Lyn Thyer https://is.gd/OKpYlK


The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest - The True History of Chemo & The Pharmaceutical Monopoly http://tinyurl.com/zk4xuoj & Website https://is.gd/qtFHG8


Body Organs Of Over 18,000 Syrian Children Sold in Six Years https://is.gd/onVcoc


The swiss beast - Home of the devil (+8dB) https://www.bitchute.com/video/IvQvG3Ehp7Ny/


Octogon, the empire of darkness https://is.gd/em8WPL


Abel Danger { pharmaceutical https://is.gd/Okruy2 }

Keywords
vaccines5gwarfaremilitary weaponsled street light

