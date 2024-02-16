Create New Account
Is Your Church Asleep? Wake Up and Serve!
In this devotion, Pastor Webster praised the expansive reach of his devotions, encouraged every church member to discover where they're spiritually well-fed, and asked the thought-provoking question: Is your church a sleeping church? He delved into the specific scriptures of Amos chapter six and Isaiah chapter 66 verse 8 to examine the dual states of complacency and labor in which church members might find themselves. He emphasized the importance of avoiding complacency and actively serving in our spiritual roles, as these are the reasons we're saved and still present on earth. Pastor Webster closed the session expressing his hope that his devotions will awaken his listeners to the responsibilities of being a part of God's church and encourage them to continue spreading the word.

00:00 Introduction and Appreciation
00:09 The Importance of Sharing the Gospel
01:56 The Role of the Church
02:24 Is Your Church a Sleeping Church?
03:35 The Message of Amos Chapter 6
05:17 Understanding the Meaning of 'Woe'
06:43 The Danger of Complacency
07:45 The Two Positions of God's People: Complacency and Labor
08:22 The Purpose of Salvation
08:46 The Role of the Church in God's Work
09:28 The Call to Action for the Church
10:02 Conclusion and Prayer
10:31 Final Thoughts and Encouragement

Keywords
gospelchurchchurch of godcomplacencydevotionschanging livesgods purposesleeping churchchurch workspiritual attitudelaboring for the lordbuilding the churchawake and activesatisfied with the situationchurch members

