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Joe Biden wants Catholics to Pay for ABORTIONS!
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23 views • September 15, 2020
‘No Catholic can vote for Joe Biden’
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Catholic Group Launches $9.7 Million Campaign Against So-Called Catholic Joe Biden, Targets Major Swing-State Voters With Epic Video Ad
A Catholic voters group launched a $9.7 million campaign against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, targeting Catholic voters in swing states.
The group calling out Biden, CatholicVote, is a conservative faith-based advocacy group that takes issue with Biden’s position on abortion, among other issues.
“Joe Biden’s record makes clear he will not protect our Catholic values or defend our way of life,” CatholicVote President Brian Burch said in a statement. “For Catholics who cherish the Faith and their freedom to live it, a Biden presidency represents an existential threat.”
The group is launching a $350,000 digital ad campaign in Pennsylvania and Michigan and a video ad. The video ad focuses on Biden’s “radical stance on abortion,” with the narrator saying “Joe Biden would force American Catholics to pay for abortions, sacrificing his Catholic values to kneel before the leftist mob.”
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Catholic Group Launches $9.7 Million Campaign Against So-Called Catholic Joe Biden, Targets Major Swing-State Voters With Epic Video Ad
A Catholic voters group launched a $9.7 million campaign against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, targeting Catholic voters in swing states.
The group calling out Biden, CatholicVote, is a conservative faith-based advocacy group that takes issue with Biden’s position on abortion, among other issues.
“Joe Biden’s record makes clear he will not protect our Catholic values or defend our way of life,” CatholicVote President Brian Burch said in a statement. “For Catholics who cherish the Faith and their freedom to live it, a Biden presidency represents an existential threat.”
The group is launching a $350,000 digital ad campaign in Pennsylvania and Michigan and a video ad. The video ad focuses on Biden’s “radical stance on abortion,” with the narrator saying “Joe Biden would force American Catholics to pay for abortions, sacrificing his Catholic values to kneel before the leftist mob.”
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