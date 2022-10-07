She was given NO water for 7 days, NO food for 12 days as a hospitalized COVID patient

The full 1:13 hour interview is posted here:

Thanks to Chief Nerd who posted a 4:57 minute video clip here, which I used to edit and post this video clip:

DESCRIPTION FROM THE LONG VERSION ON RUMBLE

The doctor told Gail Seiler she was "going to die" without even examining her. She joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson to tell how the hospital withheld nutrition and devised various other tactics to kill her in Episode 33. Her husband got past security and the police to break her out. The hospital eventually let her go, wheeling her through the morgue. Hear how she is now helping others document and seek justice for their COVID hospital betrayals.

