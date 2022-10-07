Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
She was given NO water for 7 days, NO food for 12 days as a hospitalized COVID patient
407 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published a month ago |
Shop now

The full 1:13 hour interview is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v1lna9b-woman-escapes-hospital-holocaust-husband-breaks-her-out-ep.-33.html

Thanks to Chief Nerd who posted a 4:57 minute video clip here, which I used to edit and post this video clip:
https://rumble.com/v1mww0j-must-watch-texas-grandmother-survives-barbaric-hospital-covid-protocols-has.html

DESCRIPTION FROM THE LONG VERSION ON RUMBLE

The doctor told Gail Seiler she was "going to die" without even examining her. She joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson to tell how the hospital withheld nutrition and devised various other tactics to kill her in Episode 33. Her husband got past security and the police to break her out. The hospital eventually let her go, wheeling her through the morgue. Hear how she is now helping others document and seek justice for their COVID hospital betrayals.

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
hospitalstarvedgail seilercovid patient

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket