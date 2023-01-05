Create New Account
Michael Rivero on The Power Hour: Federal Reserve Lies
Michael Rivero, webmaster of whatreallyhappened.com and host of the What Really Happened radio show joins The Power Hour to discuss our current economic system.

Here are a few talking points:

-Digital Banking Currencies

-Vince Foster

-Problems w/ our current economic system

-Banks financing both sides of wars

-1913 Federal Reserve Act

-3rd bank of the United States

-Banking scam

-omnibus spending bill

-Rigged Markets

-Legalized looting

Keywords
vince fostereconomyfederal reservebank bailoutsall wars are bankers warsdigital currenciesomnibus spending bill1913 banking acthousing scammortgage loanrigged marketslegalized looting

