Michael Rivero on The Power Hour: Federal Reserve Lies

Michael Rivero, webmaster of whatreallyhappened.com and host of the What Really Happened radio show joins The Power Hour to discuss our current economic system.
Here are a few talking points:
-Digital Banking Currencies
-Vince Foster
-Problems w/ our current economic system
-Banks financing both sides of wars
-1913 Federal Reserve Act
-3rd bank of the United States
-Banking scam
-omnibus spending bill
-Rigged Markets
-Legalized looting
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.