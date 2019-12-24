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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) MONDAY 12/23/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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37 views • December 24, 2019
3 Burglars Dead After Breaking into Wrong Texas Home
Infowars
Teachers at U.S. School Threatened to Tell Muslim Girl's Parents After She Removed Her Hijab
Paul Joseph Watson
Ban Soros From The USA
Jon Bowne
Virginia Dem Wants to Restrict Single-Family Homes
Kit Daniels
Must-Watch Film: New Look at the 'Clinton Body Count'
Greg Reese
4Th Hour - Gerald Celente
Infowars
Teachers at U.S. School Threatened to Tell Muslim Girl's Parents After She Removed Her Hijab
Paul Joseph Watson
Ban Soros From The USA
Jon Bowne
Virginia Dem Wants to Restrict Single-Family Homes
Kit Daniels
Must-Watch Film: New Look at the 'Clinton Body Count'
Greg Reese
4Th Hour - Gerald Celente
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