WAR ROOM [FULL] Thursday 7/13/23 • President Trump To Screen Sound of Freedom at Trump National
Published 19 hours ago

PRESIDENT TRUMP TO SCREEN SOUND OF FREEDOM AT TRUMP NATIONAL, SENDING LIBERAL PEDOPHILE LOVERS INTO A FRENZYOwen Shroyer is LIVE right now taking YOUR calls & delivering full-spectrum coverage of breaking news and exclusive information! Special guests include Dr. Rima Laibow sharing the latest on vaccines, Covid and more! Dr. Darren Beattie is on discussing exclusive intel on Ray Epps!

Also, tune in to hear what you can do TODAY to combat Biden's crumbling economy!


