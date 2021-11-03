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11/1/2021 【HCoin To the Moon Celebration】Peter Navarro’s book “In Trump Time” confirms the critical intelligence from Miles Guo on the CCP virus. The book is approved by the National Security Council. US Congress will request declassification of related documents on the CCP bioweapon.
11/1/2021【HCoin To the Moon 庆典】纳瓦罗新书《川普时间》证明郭文贵先生提供了中共病毒的关键情报。该书被美国国家安全委员会批准。美国会未来会要求解密关于中共生物武器的机密文件。