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https://www.theguardian.com/world/2004/jan/02/catholicism.religion
https://www.vaticannews.va/en/africa/news/2020-09/pope-francis-s-call-for-a-just-economic-world-order-as-he-stands.html
https://www.ncronline.org/news/vatican/francis-chronicles/now-time-build-new-world-without-inequality-injustice-pope-says
https://novenanews.com/fratelli-tutti-pope-vision-for-new-world-order/
The CDC 2019-nCoV Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel Letter of Authorization, along with the
authorized Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers, the authorized Fact Sheet for Patients, and authorized
labeling are available on the FDA website:
https://www.fda.gov/MedicalDevices/Safety/EmergencySituations/ucm161496.htm
Use of the CDC 2019-nCoV Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel must follow the procedures outlined in
these manufacturer’s Instructions for Use and the conditions of authorization outlined in the Letter of
Authorization. Deviations from the procedures outlined are not permitted under the Emergency Use
Authorization (EUA). To assist clinical laboratories running the CDC 2019-nCoV Real-Time RT-PCR
Diagnostic Panel, the relevant Conditions of Authorization are listed verbatim below, and are required to
be met by laboratories performing the EUA test.
• Authorized laboratories1 will include with reports of the results of the CDC 2019-nCoV Real-Time
RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel, all authorized Fact Sheets. Under exigent circumstances, other
appropriate methods for disseminating these Fact Sheets may be used, which may include mass
media.
• Authorized laboratories will perform the CDC 2019-nCoV Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel as
outlined in the CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel
Instructions for Use. ..