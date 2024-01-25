To Watch Full Episode and to watch live Every Saturday ! Go here ! - https://odysee.com/@MikeMartins:7/MITNE543:8

Citizens of non-warring African nations accounted for almost half of illegal border crossings in the EU last year.

Five Swedish police officers are forced to pay a fine to a convicted Syrian migrant who brutally attacked them during Quran-burning riots.

Swedish Customs officials are told to carry firearms amid a rise in serious crime.

Germany's left-wing government expedites citizenship processes and voting rights for migrants ahead of the next year's election.

Germany, similar to the southern border of the United States, is accused of pushing in migrants and influencing their voting choices to maintain their status in the country.

Mike Martins provides updates on European issues and concerns, particularly related to immigration, crime, and government policies.









