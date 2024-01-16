38 - Succeeding In 2024 - Press Forward With The Blessing!

Once God told me something while I was passing through a difficult time.
"Keep moving forward like your blessing was right around the corner."
Since then I have learned the importance of this statement, along with developing plans with God.
Get my book on Amazon also get the audio @ https://bornagainaskings.com
