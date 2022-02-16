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Easy Infinite Linear Rotation in Blender 3.1
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1 view • February 16, 2022
This Tutorial goes over a setup to infinitely rotate any object in Blender 3.1 at a constant speed. We will use this technic to animate the Kolidoscope disc
to make bits tumble and turn over.
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Timecodes
0:00 Intro
0:20 Select object you like to animate
0:40 Insert keyframes
1:37 Making Animation linear in Graph Editor
1:59 Graph Editor Cycles Modifier
2:40 Conclusion
Kaleidoscope Project Part 01/ Making Shiny Bits https://youtu.be/cKlMHWoKzC8
tutorial on HDRI lighting
https://youtu.be/-46iTjigUgg
File on gumroad https://digitalmonkeyschool.gumroad.com/l/orymox
With questions contact us at https://digitalmonkeyschool.com/
to make bits tumble and turn over.
******************************
If you like what we do, Support Digital Monkey School
by signing up for our Zoom Classes
Like and Subscribe
We are also looking to hire more instructors,
to teach in-person classes at our location in Bay Area CA
Let us know if you feel you are a good fit. Our instructors
receive training both on-site and remotely.
******************************
Timecodes
0:00 Intro
0:20 Select object you like to animate
0:40 Insert keyframes
1:37 Making Animation linear in Graph Editor
1:59 Graph Editor Cycles Modifier
2:40 Conclusion
Kaleidoscope Project Part 01/ Making Shiny Bits https://youtu.be/cKlMHWoKzC8
tutorial on HDRI lighting
https://youtu.be/-46iTjigUgg
File on gumroad https://digitalmonkeyschool.gumroad.com/l/orymox
With questions contact us at https://digitalmonkeyschool.com/
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