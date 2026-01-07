Secret societies: Freemasonry is based on the Jewish Kabbalah (see link in description box)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video can be watched at: https://old.bitchute.com/video/IoyDrXHL8HHe/





Credits to Dani Paso



According to satanist Albert Pike, satanic freemasonry is based on the satanic Jewish Kabbalah