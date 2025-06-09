BrightLearn - The Mad, Mad, Mad World of Climatism: Mankind and Climate Change Mania by Steve Goreham

In "The Mad, Mad, Mad World of Climatism: Mankind and Climate Change Mania," Steve Goreham delves into the contentious realm of climate change, challenging the prevailing narrative of anthropogenic global warming. He argues that the current warming trend is part of a natural cycle, citing the gradual temperature rise of about one degree per century since the end of the Little Ice Age 350 years ago. Goreham questions the role of carbon dioxide (CO2) as the primary driver of climate change, noting that CO2 is essential for life and that its increases historically follow temperature rises, suggesting other factors like solar activity and ocean cycles may be more influential. He criticizes the politicization of climate science, highlighting how dissenting voices are often marginalized and labeled as "deniers." Goreham also addresses the economic impact of climate policies, contending that measures like cap-and-trade and renewable energy mandates are ineffective and economically harmful, particularly for developing nations. He advocates for a balanced energy approach that includes hydrocarbons, nuclear and renewables, emphasizing the importance of economic growth and technological innovation. Goreham calls for a more rational, evidence-based discussion on climate change, urging individuals and businesses to make informed decisions about their energy use. Ultimately, the book encourages readers to reconsider their assumptions, embrace diverse perspectives and work towards a future that balances environmental sustainability with economic prosperity.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.