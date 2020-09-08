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'MSOM SPECIAL REPORT SR5- Exposure - The Electromagnetic Human Test - James Grundvig'
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23 views • September 08, 2020
There are a host of peculiarities, surrounding the release of 5G and diseases. It could be coincidental, but what if were not so much so. It appears there is some correlation between increasing, specific etiology, associated with populations within specific areas where highest density and strongest signal 5G has been tested or installed for extended periods of 'live' deployment.
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