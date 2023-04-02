Warning: Prepare for Persecution!

Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prepare-for-persecution/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "On March 30, 2023, a heavy blanket of sorrow came over me….. and I knew that it was the LORD wanting me to seek HIM about why.

I then received one of the most sobering messages I have ever received….. so much so, that I will only share portions of it, for now.

After receiving it, I asked the LORD why I was so sorrowful,…. It felt like someone had died!"