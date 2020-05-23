2020 Virus 86 | Ep.81 | You are now opted into organ donation automatically

#Adrian #organDonation #optOutIn case you didn't know there was a change in the UK meaning that you are automatically opt into donate your organs unless you specifically and intentionally opt out.The link to the opt out section on the NHS website is here:Alternatively or in addition to you might want to write yourself a quick card stating that you do not consent to having your organs donated/harvested.Search for organ prices:One of many sites giving price indications. Turns out we are worth a fair few quid dead as well!As I type this I am wondering what happens at autopsies. I mean I suppose it is possible organs are harvested. Would be a profitable sideline, but who knows.As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:---