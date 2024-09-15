Planet TV Studios and their innovative television show, New Frontiers, presents episode on AMPD Technologies in High Performance Computing Solutions.





AMPD Ventures Inc. through its operating subsidiary, AMPD Holdings Corp. (dba “AMPD Technologies”), is a supplier of high-performance computing solutions to several industry sectors. With state-of-the-art, high-performance computing solutions hosted in sustainable urban data centres, AMPD is leading the transition to the next generation of computing infrastructure. Through a mix of infrastructure as a service (“IaaS”) and an upgraded, high-performance cloud offering, it's meeting the low-latency requirements of multiplayer video games and eSports, computer graphics rendering, artificial intelligence, machine learning, mixed reality, big data processing, and the as-yet-uncharted technological developments of the coming decades.





AMPD's mission is to ‘reinvent' the Internet to properly support low-latency applications in environmentally conscious ways. Current cloud infrastructure doesn’t properly support the intense requirements of the latest multiplayer video games, cutting-edge digital media production, nor the requirements of next-gen enterprises as they push the boundaries of big data analysis and visualization.





The AMPD team has over two decades of experience in technology solutions for animation studios and VFX production houses around the world. We supply high-performance computing solutions for the studio, and in the data centre, as well as AMPD Connect solutions to connect the two locations.





