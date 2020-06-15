The Collapse of the COVID-1984 Narrative

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=36788
Gary Null interviews James Corbett for his radio program on the dramatic collapse of the coronavirus narrative. Now that the major institutions pushing the COVID panic are now admitting that the virus is not an existential threat and the lockdowns were not necessary, what does this mean for the future of the COVID-1984 police state and the ushering in of the new "biosecurity" paradigm?