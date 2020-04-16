BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Step by Step Conditioning to Take the Mark of the Beast!
Its Inside You
Its Inside You
4 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • April 16, 2020
There is step by step conditioning of the masses for the Mark of the Beast going on in many countries around the world through "nudging behaviour".

Mark of the beast conditioning introduces new technologies and systems through the concept of "Nudging" where the establishment implements a new system via the use of rewards, punishments and the elimnation of options.

In Argentina, the SUBE card, an RFID chipped card to be used for transport was introduced several years ago by first offering the card as a convenient alternative to paying cash. Later incentives were used to get more people on board. Incentives included discounts not only for transport but for purchasing items at supermarkets and toy departments just by presenting the SUBE card. Later, people who did not have the card were penalized by having to pay up to three times the cost of a regular ticket. And finally, all buses became cashless and only those with the card could board.

This video follows that implementation and shows how people will be conditioned to take the #MarkOfTheBeast and how we can resist that temptation by taking seriously the teachings of #Jesus.
Keywords
mark of the beastend timescashless society
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Pentagon Chief Strategist May Have Been Fired for Opposing New Iran Operation – U.S. Military Veteran

Pentagon Chief Strategist May Have Been Fired for Opposing New Iran Operation – U.S. Military Veteran

Garrison Vance
Alabama Sued Over App Store Age Verification Law

Alabama Sued Over App Store Age Verification Law

Chase Codewell
Facial recognition cameras are branding innocent shoppers as thieves, and the tech is already in America

Facial recognition cameras are branding innocent shoppers as thieves, and the tech is already in America

Cassie B.
New York City Private Sector Sheds 30,000 Jobs as Restaurant Pressure Mounts

New York City Private Sector Sheds 30,000 Jobs as Restaurant Pressure Mounts

Sterling Ashworth
Gen Z protest descends into chaos: Hooded rioters loot gun store, injure more than 100 police in Frankfurt

Gen Z protest descends into chaos: Hooded rioters loot gun store, injure more than 100 police in Frankfurt

Cassie B.
Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Pressuring Election Officials Ahead of November Midterms

Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Pressuring Election Officials Ahead of November Midterms

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy