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TYRANNY TALKS AND THE LAW WALKS: ANA GARNER, LAWYER WITH REINER FUELLMICH
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20 views • April 07, 2022
Ana Garner, a New Mexico lawyer, who is on Reiner Fuellmich's 'Grand Jury of Public Opinion, to investigate the fraud and crimes against humanity of the 'Plandemic' perpetrators, speaks of the shocking arrest of one of their team in France. Virginie was arrested in front of her children and was held in the custody of Macron's 'stazi'. She has been released since this interview.
Watch the Grand Jury Enactment in the Court of Public Opinion: https://grand-jury.net/
Watch the Grand Jury Enactment in the Court of Public Opinion: https://grand-jury.net/
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